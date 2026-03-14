Trail camera captures footage of 'one of the rarest carnivores on the planet' for first time in decades: 'Extremely difficult to find'

"This is one of our most favorite detections."

Not since the heydays of doo-wop and Elvis had the Sierra Nevada red fox been spotted in the Lake Tahoe Basin. That is, until now.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife released trail footage on its Facebook page of the distinctive red and bushy tailed animal from Nov. 13.

The video shows a lone fox wandering around the Blackwood Canyon area and surveying branches on the ground for around 30 seconds before scurrying off.

CDFW described the Sierra Nevada red fox as "one of the rarest carnivores on the planet" and noted the sighting was the first in the region since the mid-1950s. With fewer than 50 of these foxes left between California and Oregon, the Sierra Nevada red fox is considered critically at risk, as The Palm Springs Desert Sun noted.

Experts believe its population has been decreasing because of factors such as hunting, trapping, extreme weather, and interbreeding with other species.

The animal's reclusive ways and habitat high up in the mountains make it especially difficult to track down.

"Cautious behavior, remote habitat, and low-density populations make them extremely difficult to find and capture," wildlife officials told The Desert Sun. Still, there have been encouraging signs of late, including a recently collared Sierra Nevada red fox in the southern Sierra.

These and other sightings of the animal farther north have led scientists to "believe the extremely limited population may be growing and expanding," per the CDFW Facebook post.

Since 2021, Sierra Nevada red foxes have been listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Trail cameras and wildlife collars are important tools to give researchers increased visibility into the health of species as well as their movements and habitats.

Commenters applauded the sighting of the elusive Sierra Nevada red fox.

One gushed: "Incredibly exciting news!!! Yay for the SNRFs!!!"

"This is one of our most favorite detections," the research organization Pathways for Wildlife wrote.

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