Experts issue warning amid shocking surge in tiger attacks on humans: 'The tigers are hungry'

The world's largest big cat, the Amur tiger, is moving closer to humans in search of food, creating a nightmare situation for people in Siberia.

What's happening?

According to The Guardian, human-tiger conflict incidents have increased in Russian villages within Siberia. The publication reported three human fatalities in the last year.

Between October 2024 and September 2025, 17 Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, were killed, and 17 were captured. Officials estimate there are only about 750 left in the wild, so every death is a tragedy.

What is causing these attacks?

African swine fever is sweeping through wild boar populations in the area, killing off the animals tigers rely on for food.

Dr. Matthias Markolf, a researcher at Cologne Zoo in Germany, explained the disease's severity, telling the publication, "Pigs die in 90-100% of circumstances. It's really fatal."

While some officials, such as Sergey Aramilev, the director general of the Amur Tiger Center, said tigers only attack when provoked, many experts believe otherwise.

"The tigers are hungry," an anonymous Amur tiger expert told The Guardian. "That is why we are seeing these incidents."

With limited food resources, the tigers are venturing farther from the forest to survive. Many killed and ate dogs, cows, and sheep, moving closer to Russian villages. This led to the unfortunate incidents with people.

The African swine fever likely entered Russia from China, but the disease's ability to spread so widely can be partially attributed to Earth's rising temperatures. Warmer climates make it easier for vector-borne diseases, such as African swine fever, to spread.

Additionally, deforestation and deer poaching are further reducing food resources and habitats for tigers. This forces them out of the forests, while humans venture further in for activities like hunting, logging, and mining.

How can the tigers and people be protected?

Healthy ecosystems can better mitigate the spread of diseases. Conservation efforts in Siberian forests are essential to keeping tigers in their natural habitats and away from humans.

The Guardian quoted one expert working to protect Siberian forests. They stated, "If we keep the ecosystem, we keep the tigers. African swine fever wouldn't be such a big problem if the forest was in good condition."

Anti-poaching laws and enforcement, habitat conservation and restoration, and restricted logging can help restore the ecosystems in these forests. You can help by educating yourself and others, calling for action from policymakers, or donating to conservation organizations.

The tigers are starving and suffering, and some humans have paid the ultimate price. The key to stopping these tragedies is saving the forests.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.







