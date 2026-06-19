Texas officers answer a call about an illegal pet and find a Siamese spitting cobra in a container

An investigation tied to a local ordinance in Wichita Falls, Texas, led officers to a venomous surprise: a Siamese spitting cobra kept in a container.

What happened?

According to KAUZ, police in Wichita Falls asked Animal Services for help last week while looking into a suspected violation of the city's ban on venomous reptiles.

Describing the discovery, Animal Care and Adoption Supervisor Diann Bowman told KAUZ, "So they went, and they found a cobra in a container. The snake was not loose. They brought it back to the shelter."

Bowman said she had never come across a cobra before in her nine years on the job.

Nathan Hawkins, who owns Big Country Snake Removal, later collected the animal from the shelter and identified it as a Siamese spitting cobra. He posted a video of the collection process to the company's Facebook page.

KAUZ reported that Hawkins said the reptile will spend 90 days in quarantine before going on display at his Serpentarium zoo in Abilene, which is home to 200 other snakes and is permitted by Texas Parks and Wildlife to house venomous reptiles.

Why does it matter?

A Siamese spitting cobra does not naturally end up in Texas; it gets there because someone captures, buys, breeds, or keeps it.

That kind of exotic pet ownership can put neighbors, first responders, and the animal itself at risk, especially when the species is venomous and unfamiliar to local communities.

Hawkins told KAUZ, "The snake would not survive here if it, like, got loose or anything. The snake would die rather quickly."

An escaped cobra could also injure a person or pet.

Keeping a nonnative venomous snake in the wrong setting can cause stress, poor living conditions, and a bad outcome for the reptile, even if it never escapes.

What are people saying?

Commenters on Big Country Snake Removal's video were in awe of the Siamese spitting cobra.

"Wow, he is absolutely gorgeous!" wrote one user.

Another said, "It should be prohibited to own a cobra."

"I never knew a cobra could have such unique colors! And, obviously I'm surprised where he was found," added a third.

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