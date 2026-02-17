Islanders sound alarm over government approval to support problematic industry: 'It's betrayal at the highest level'

Shetland's council approved what will be the United Kingdom's biggest-ever salmon farm, and local scallop fishers say it could wipe out their way of life, reported The Guardian.

What's happening?

Scottish Sea Farms, co-owned by Norwegian corporations SalMar and Lerøy, received approval to construct 12 pens near Fish Holm along Shetland's eastern coastline. The operation would contain 6,000 tonnes (6,613 tons) of salmon. SSF runs 20 farms on the islands with about 300 employees.

Fish Holm sits on what local fishers call some of Shetland's best scallop beds. About 30 vessels work those waters, and the Shetland Fishermen's Association said SSF hasn't addressed potential harm to shellfish breeding areas.

"It's betrayal at the highest level and it's a fine shame to all involved," said Sydney Johnson, a local scallop fisher who called SSF's claim that the grounds are worth just £500 ($678) per vessel annually "laughable."

Why is the U.K.'s largest salmon farm concerning?

Scotland's farmed salmon industry is dealing with mass fish deaths. Government data from 2024 shows just 61.8% of salmon survived through an entire growth cycle, the worst rate in about four decades. In October 2024, over 250,000 salmon perished on Shetland's farms in a single month.

For communities that depend on the sea, the stakes are personal. Shetland's salmon farms, many once run by families, have been taken over by corporations based in Norway and Canada. Profits head overseas, and fishing families who have worked those waters for generations could lose their income.

"The peerie [small] boats are heritage," said William Cooper, a retired Mossbank engineer. "For Shetland to be known for just producing millions of salmon would be quite sad really."

Scotland's farmed salmon output jumped 23% between 2018 and 2024, hitting 192,000 tonnes, or about 211,600 tons. Just three farm proposals have been rejected in that span, according to WildFish, a conservation group tracking the industry.

What's being done about the UK's largest salmon farm?

Scotland's parliament is stepping in. The rural affairs and islands committee plans to meet with salmon farming leaders on Feb. 25, and multiple lawmakers are calling for a freeze on new permits until the mortality crisis is under control.

Green Member of the Scottish Parliament Ariane Burgess has pushed for a moratorium that would block new sites and stop current operations from growing. It would give regulators time to apply protections already on the books and assess the toll on local communities.

You can back these efforts with your everyday choices. When buying salmon in the U.K., look for labels from the Marine Stewardship Council or Aquaculture Stewardship Council, which set standards for responsible farming.

Support groups like WildFish that hold the industry accountable, and contact your elected officials about stronger aquaculture regulations. Giving fishing communities a louder voice starts with yours.

