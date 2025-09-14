Town uses unconventional tactics to keep streets cool in heatwave: 'A perfect symbiosis'

It could help communities across the globe immensely.

In the wake of ever-rising global temperatures caused by heat-trapping gases in the planet's atmosphere, cities and towns across the world are having to find creative ways to combat the increase in heatwaves.

According to The Guardian, many cities in Spain have done just that, by creating unconventional ways to shade streets or by incorporating ancient techniques to help streets cool down.

The town of Jerez de la Frontera has begun using a technique on the streets that traditionally is used to keep the local sherry wineries cool. Vine arbors, or green canopies of grape vines, now festoon many streets in the town.

These canopies have certain advantages over simply planting more trees, in that they grow more quickly and only require watering for the first couple of years. With this method, the town has reduced street temperatures in canopied areas by around 14 degrees Fahrenheit.

Resident Begoña García González-Gordon told The Guardian, "There's a perfect symbiosis in that by planting vines in the street we're doing something for the city as well as celebrating the vines of Jerez."

Alhaurín de la Torre in Andalusia has taken a similar route, except that, in place of vines, the town has hung a canopy of crocheted blankets over the streets, while La Calle de las Mandalas, also in Andalusia, has gone with crocheted mandalas.

Seville, another town in Andalusia, has foregone canopies and chosen to revive the qanat, an ancient Persian technique of outdoor air conditioning that channels underground water to cool air temperatures.

Other cities outside of Spain are taking steps to combat heatwaves, as well. Paris now has an app that highlights all the "cool islands" in the city, while Medellín, Colombia, has achieved a two-degree reduction in temperatures through green corridors. That also has the added benefit of beautifying the city and making the air cleaner so that residents can breathe easier.

Reviving ancient techniques and choosing to incorporate more greenery to combat heatwaves is a step that could help communities across the globe immensely. Not only have these techniques been proven to lower temperatures, keeping people on the streets much cooler, but many also have the added benefit of making the air cleaner and adding aesthetic appeal.

While extreme temperatures will require more work to truly combat, these cities and towns are offering unique ideas on how to protect citizens while the underlying issue of a changing climate is addressed.

