State government takes drastic action along coastlines with steep $12,500 fines: 'We have heard the concerns'

Several types of endangered rays and sharks are safer off the coast of South Australia, according to Mongabay.

The state of South Australia has increased protections for a number of the animals that live in its waters. Not only can these no longer be caught within 5 kilometers of its coastline, but it also limits the gear that people can use when they're fishing, sets catch limits for other species, and prohibits damaging the ocean and its resources in other ways. People who violate these laws can be fined up to 20,000 Australian dollars (about $12,500).

State legislator Clare Scriven said, "We have heard the concerns raised by stakeholders and the broader community about the risk of unsustainable fishing practices and mishandling of incidentally caught sharks and rays and these legislative amendments will ensure greater protections are [in] place."

Saving endangered species isn't just good for Australia's ecosystem. It's good for all of us. According to the Endangered Species Coalition, we all need healthy oceans to survive. Besides, who knows if one of these species will someday be the key to unlocking a medical mystery?

Beyond that, the United Nations' Department of Economic and Social Affairs noted the ocean feeds people around the world and provides jobs for billions more. Damaging its ecosystem may result in consequences we can't even fathom right now.

Researchers agree that South Australia has taken a significant step. Leonardo Guida, a shark scientist, said, "It's encouraging to see South Australia taking the lead to protect our threatened sharks and rays and it bodes well for the future of not just the sustainability of SA-managed fisheries but the recovery of our most unique and endangered species."

If you want to see ocean life preserved near you, vote for politicians who will enact laws like this one. You can also volunteer for ocean restoration projects or support scientists who are learning more about these species.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.