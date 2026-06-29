Sharks are back off New York beaches, and officials urge swimmers to avoid dusk, dawn, and seals

More than 13 shark species take part in this annual movement.

New York beachgoers are getting a familiar summer reminder: Sharks are back in coastal waters.

State officials are now warning swimmers to be extra careful about when and where they enter the ocean.

With shark activity expected to increase through September, the guidance aims to help people share coastal waters safely with wildlife.

What's happening?

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has released its most recent guidance to "reduce the risk of human-shark interactions."

The safety advice comes as sharks begin their yearly summer return to the state's coastal waters. The agency expects nearshore ocean sightings to rise significantly this summer through September.

Martin Gary, the DEC's Director of Marine Resources, said in the newly released guidance: "Human-shark interactions are rare here, but DEC urges beachgoers and water enthusiasts to follow shark safety guidelines to reduce risk and help keep New Yorkers safe this summer."

Gary added that people should "respect the ocean, stay aware of your surroundings, and follow safety guidelines."

One of these recommendations is to avoid areas with sharks' prey, such as seals, diving seabirds, and schools of fish. Another major recommendation is to avoid murky waters or swimming at night, at dawn, or at dusk.

Additionally, the agency advised swimmers to stay relatively close to the shore, where their feet can still touch the ground.

Why does it matter?

More than 13 shark species take part in this annual movement through New York's marine waters, according to the DEC.

And as sharks have inhabited these waters for millions of years, their summer return is being described as a normal seasonal development rather than a sign of unusual offshore conditions.

Although their return is not unusual, it's still important that swimmers take the right precautions to protect themselves and wildlife.

It's also important to view these animals' presence as a good thing. As the DEC put it: "The presence of sharks in New York's marine waters is a positive sign of a healthy marine ecosystem."

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