Diver captures once-in-a-lifetime footage of rare creature gliding over ocean floor: 'I've never seen one of these before in my life'

An Australian diver on TikTok shared stunning footage of an extremely rare, critically endangered species on the platform.

The video, taken by Gold Coast Freediver (@goldcoastfreediver), shows a shark ray gliding gracefully over the ocean floor. The significance of the occasion is not lost on him: "I've never seen one of these before in my life, and it's possible I may never see one of them again."

He ends with a call to make the Kirra Reef, off Australia's Gold Coast in Queensland, a protected marine area.

Also known as the bowmouth guitarfish, the shark ray is one of the rarest marine species on Earth. They have a striking appearance, a powerful tail that resembles a shark's, and a flat head with large pectoral fins more akin to a ray. They belong to a family of rays called wedgefish, which some researchers hypothesize may be the missing link between the two species, according to the Shark Trust.

They perform a key role in the ecosystem by scouring the ocean's surface for prey, which typically takes the form of small invertebrates. When they return to the surface, they expel nutrient-rich waste, which supports the growth of phytoplankton.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, like other marine megafauna, they continue to support the ecosystem even in death. Their lifeless bodies descend peacefully to provide a feast for the scavengers that dwell on the ocean floor.

Unfortunately, the shark ray faces grave threats to its survival. Their numbers have declined sharply, by around 80%, due to overfishing. Their thorns are particularly prized for jewelry in Thailand. Despite being under legal protection since 2018, the lackluster enforcement means street vendors continue to ply their trade largely unimpeded, according to National Geographic.

The footage highlights the importance of cameras, whether wielded by photographers or positioned in a fixed location in a critical habitat, in supporting conservation efforts—the images and videos aid officials in determining the best local conservation strategies. They can also act as a rallying call for awareness and greater action to support threatened species.

The video elicited several comments, most of which were simple affirmations of support.

"What a beautiful creature!" said one. Another expressed hope "to see a shark ray one day."

One comment got rather poetic, saying: "Your love for this reef brings you all these beautiful moments. Because you care, because Mother Earth knows your heart."

