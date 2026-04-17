"No one needs a shark fin but a shark."

In October, Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors made a massive bust of illegal dried shark fins.

The agency announced the operation on its Facebook page, revealing approximately 50,000 fins were seized across 20 shipments at four ports. They totaled over 1,600 pounds and were valued at more than $1 million.

Inspectors intercepted the first shipment in Anchorage, Alaska, triggering a more extensive investigation. The follow-up led to the discovery of additional shipments passing through Anchorage; Louisville, Kentucky; and Cincinnati en route from Mexico to Hong Kong.

The scheme presented the dried shark fins as car parts, and the authorities said they linked everything back to a large trafficking network.

As CNN reported in 2019, dried shark fins are a delicacy in Hong Kong.

The agency highlighted that a considerable portion of the fins originated from silky and bigeye thresher sharks. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora protects both species, and all fins were confiscated because of numerous violations of wildlife regulations.

The FWS reported that these violations were communicated to international partners to aid in necessary enforcement actions. The FWS instructed consumers to reject items with shark fins and to relay tips on potential crimes.

Commenters cheered the confiscation but wanted consequences, too.

"Arrest the people buying the fins," one wrote.

"No one needs a shark fin but a shark," another posted.

"This is a powerful reminder of the scale of illegal wildlife trade," stated Aquarius Systems, a conservation organization that creates plant harvesting machinery. "Strong enforcement and reduced demand are both essential to protecting these species and the ecosystems they support."

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