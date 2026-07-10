Georgia teen tries to unhook 6-foot shark, then dock bystanders give first aid

"I ran to the car and grabbed my jump bag, thinking we needed a tourniquet."

A shark injured a teenager during a fishing outing off the Georgia coast after he and two other teens caught the animal and tried to remove the hook.

People at a nearby dock grabbed first aid supplies and cared for the teen until emergency responders arrived.

What happened?

At about 4 p.m. July 1, a shark bite was reported near Ossabaw Island, prompting a U.S. Coast Guard response. WTOC reported that watchstanders coordinated with the Liberty County Emergency Management Agency so the boat could meet responders at Sunbury Crab Docks.

Bystander Terry Tatum said she noticed the approaching vessel and that someone was in distress.

"I was sitting right here reading a book on the back of the boat, and we saw a boat coming up and we could tell from a distance that there was trauma going on," Tatum said.

When the boat pulled up, Tatum said the teen's father jumped off to get help. She then went over and saw what she described as "a traumatic scene."

According to Tatum, the teens were fishing and had landed "a large shark, 5 or 6 feet." She said that while they were trying to remove the hook, "The shark latched onto the young man's right thigh."

Why does it matter?

Before trained responders arrived, Tatum said the teen was bleeding heavily from his thigh. Shark attacks can be fatal, so timely action was crucial.

WTOC noted that while shark bite injuries are rare, there are precautions individuals can take. The safety tips it shared included not swimming alone, staying close to the shore, exercising caution near drop-offs, and avoiding swimming during dusk or dawn.

What's being done?

Tatum said she brought over a first aid kit and helped care for the injured teen while others sought help.

WTOC reported that BJ Comer, a McIntosh County EMS volunteer, "heard the commotion" and rushed to help.

"I ran to the car and grabbed my jump bag, thinking we needed a tourniquet. When I ran down the dock with my coworker, the ambulance was pulling up at the same time," Comer said. "My coworker and I were able to load the patient off the boat, and they transported from EMS."

According to WTOC, the Coast Guard said the victim was taken to a local hospital.

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