Shark bites teen at South Carolina beach gathering, leaving punctures and 15 stitches

"Taken out on a stretcher — alive but definitely not unharmed."

A shark bite at a South Carolina beach left a teenager with puncture wounds, lacerations and roughly 15 stitches last week — a frightening reminder that even rare wildlife encounters can turn serious in an instant.

The good news is that authorities said the boy survived and was later released from the hospital.

What happened?

The bite was reported around 5:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Garden City, South Carolina, near the public beach access at 6 North Waccamaw Drive, just north of the town pier, as reported by FITSNews.

According to witnesses and the Horry County Police Department, the victim was a teenage boy who suffered puncture wounds and lacerations when a shark bit him just above the right ankle.

Midway Fire Rescue crews were already providing care when officers got there. The responders bandaged the wound, put a tourniquet on his right leg, and then transported him to Grand Strand Medical Center.

At the hospital, FITSNews said, he was treated with about 15 stitches and later released.

Officials had not identified the shark species. FITSNews also said the teenager was attending a church gathering that included roughly 100 other teens when the bite occurred.

A witness said the teen was "taken out on a stretcher — alive but definitely not unharmed."

Why does it matter?

Before last week's incident, South Carolina had recorded only about 120 shark attacks in its history.

Citing a recent Vegas Insider report, FITSNews said a visitor to South Carolina's coast has about a 0.00014% chance of being bitten by a shark during a two-week stay. Across the United States, there were 25 unprovoked shark bites last year, one of them fatal.

A BBC report has noted that human-wildlife conflict often rises when people spend more time in animals' spaces. In the ocean, sharks are not entering human territory; people are entering theirs.

What can I do?

Beachgoers may not be able to eliminate the risk entirely, but they can reduce it. One of the simplest steps is staying alert to local advisories and leaving the water immediately if officials report unusual marine activity or dangerous conditions.

It also helps to avoid swimming alone and stay close to lifeguards or other supervised areas. If a beach is crowded, visibility is poor, or fish are active near shore, extra caution is warranted.

Large gatherings in the surf can be enjoyable, but organizers should make sure participants understand basic ocean safety rules and have a clear emergency response plan.

Shark encounters are rare, but the ocean is still a wild place.

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