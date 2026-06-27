12-year-old boy is stable after shark attack while swimming with brother in Bahamas

The database lists 30 confirmed attacks in the Bahamas over the past 400 years.

Authorities say a 12-year-old American boy is in stable condition as of Wednesday, after being attacked by a shark in the Bahamas. The boy had been swimming with his brother near Staniel Cay when he was attacked on Tuesday.

The incident has renewed attention to shark safety in one of the Caribbean's most popular tourist destinations, where recreational activities overlap with marine wildlife habitats.

What happened?

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the attack took place at about 3:30 p.m. while the family was on a tour through the Exuma Cays.

Police said the boy was taken by boat to New Providence, home to Nassau, for care. Officials say he is in stable condition, but did not identify the shark species or detail his injuries.

Visitors commonly head to the Exuma Cays for water activities, including swimming, snorkeling, and scuba diving.

Why does it matter?

The Bahamas ranks among the places with the highest rates of unprovoked shark attacks, with the ninth-most cases in the International Shark Attack File, a database that tracks human-shark encounters. The database lists 30 confirmed attacks in the Bahamas over the past 400 years. Meanwhile, the state of Florida alone has had 828 confirmed attacks since 1837.

This is likely because the waters around the Bahamas tend to be full of tourists engaging in activities that look like potential food sources for sharks, like snorkeling or scuba diving. With people unfamiliar with the risks of ocean swimming and diving, the likelihood of an attack taking place increases.

Sharks are a normal part of ocean ecosystems, and most encounters with people do not result in injury. Shark attacks in general are incredibly rare — only 60 to 65 unprovoked shark bites happen annually, and only about six of them per year are fatal.

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