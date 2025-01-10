State authorities launch investigation after disturbing graffiti discovered on park signs: 'It's horrific'

"It's the symbol of and ultimate expression of hatred."

Community members were shocked and saddened to see antisemitic graffiti at Shadmoor State Park in Montauk, New York, in December.

NBC New York reported that several complaints were made to East Hampton Town police and New York State Park Police officers on Dec. 19.

The graffiti included swastikas. Rabbi Joshua Franklin of the Jewish Center of the Hamptons said, "It's the symbol of and ultimate expression of hatred," according to the East Hampton Star.

It also happened days before Hanukkah, which led Franklin to post on social media. According to NBC New York, he wrote: "In a world that often feels dark, Hanukkah reminds us of the power of light — the kind we create through acts of love and kindness."

The graffiti was made on multiple signs in Shadmoor State Park.

As News 12 in Long Island relayed, dozens of people gathered at the scene to express unity after the hateful acts. Franklin noted: "This is not surprising. It's horrific. It's painful. And at the same time, we know we're here again to come together in solidarity and unity."

As NBC New York noted, New York State criminal investigators have taken the lead in the investigation.

Defacing any part of the environment, of course, not only hurts the environment but it also hurts the people who have to witness it, especially when the symbols perpetuate hate.

Consider finding a state park near you and showing it some appreciation. You never know if you'll find something extraordinary.

Make sure to pick up after yourself, and give respect to the land around you. And if you ever witness vandalism, report it to authorities. State parks can offer great opportunities to people of all ages. As a visitor, you can keep our environment beautiful for years to come by leaving the land as it was when you arrived.

