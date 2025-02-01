Researchers discover unusual factor influencing bird divorce rate: 'Complex, non-linear relationship'

"This research not only enhances our understanding of animal behavior in the face of climate variability, but it also provides valuable insights that could inform conservation efforts."

Kissing in the rain is a well-worn romantic movie trope, but it seems bird couplings can be curtailed if the heavens open up.

What's happening?

A study published in the Journal of Animal Ecology — and summarized by Sydney's Macquarie University — has found that pair bonds among Seychelles warblers might be affected by environmental factors, with rainfall noted as one of the main reasons that mates "divorce."

The research, conducted by a team of international academics, focused on birds found on Cousin Island in the Seychelles. The findings detailed how shifting global weather conditions are altering reproductive activity and harming conservation efforts.

"We analyzed 16 years of data and found a complex, nonlinear relationship between rainfall patterns and divorce rates, with divorce being more likely during years of both low and high rainfall," the university's Frigg Speelman, who was involved in the research, said. "This relationship was notably influenced by an extreme climatic event — the 1997 El Niño-induced rainfall spike."

Why is this concerning?

According to Speelman, the study provides evidence that environmental conditions can impact the "stability of socially monogamous species."

The Seychelles warbler is endemic to the Seychelles islands, and conservation efforts for the bird have already proved challenging. Increasingly unpredictable weather conditions could further impact the species' survival and reduce breeding activity.

"This research not only enhances our understanding of animal behavior in the face of climate variability, but it also provides valuable insights that could inform conservation efforts for species vulnerable to the effects of climate change," Speelman said.

Human-caused pollution is dramatically shifting global weather patterns. Heat-trapping gases cause temperatures to rise, and this increases the strength, length, and regularity of extreme weather events and also leads to large fluctuations in rainfall.

According to the U.N. Development Programme, climate projections for the Seychelles indicate further irregular rainfall patterns.

"Much of the precipitation is falling in sharp bursts, creating heavy flooding in the wet season, while imposing extended period of drought during the dry season," the organization said.

BirdLife International lists the Seychelles warbler as "near threatened," with habitat destruction and the presence of introduced predators among the major risks it faces. The warblers can now add rising divorce rates because of unusual rainfall to the list of complications impacting their future survival.

What can be done to protect the Seychelles warbler?

While monitoring and research of the species continues, there are things we can do to make a difference in the warblers' prospects, such as reducing the production of pollution that exacerbates fluctuating temperatures.

No matter where you are in the world, taking steps to be more sustainable can be felt all over the globe. Whether it's investing in renewable energy or ditching your gas-guzzling car, these changes can have a profound impact on our planet — and help the Seychelles warbler thrive.

