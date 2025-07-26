Researchers make key breakthrough that could have major impact on crucial waterways: 'This is an essential tool'

Researchers from Reichman University's School of Sustainability have developed a new tool that can inform the restoration and rehabilitation of streams.

SESBI — the Stream Ecosystem Services and Biodiversity Index — measures stream health, or how well a stream supports local ecology and improves public health, according to a summary of the findings posted to Phys.org.

Scientists determine whether a stream is healthy by considering both the water quality and the biodiversity it supports, as well as the physical structure of the stream, its ability to handle floods, purify water, and offer recreational opportunities.

What makes the SESBI stand out is that it takes into account the stream's ecological state based on the impact it has on humans. If people can swim in and enjoy the water, and if the water quality is healthy, that means it's doing its job.

The stream index is easily understandable even for those not well-versed in ecology, as it's based on publicly available data. It operates on a scale of one to 10, enabling water managers to assess the river's condition, identify issues, and prioritize budget and investment efforts.

According to Dr. Zemah-Shamir, lead author of the study from the University of Haifa, "The new index allows us to view streams not only as natural infrastructure, but as sources of real benefits for humans—such as shade, cooling, opportunities for hiking and picnicking, and reduced flood damage. In an era of climate change and water scarcity, this is an essential tool to support wise decision-making that preserves both nature and our quality of life."

The SESBI uses six measures to determine the benefit the stream provides to humans: water purification, biodiversity, the quality of vegetation near the stream, recreational opportunities, methods of enjoyment, and the stream's ability to handle flooding.

The index was created for streams in Israel and the Mediterranean, where streams typically flow only at certain times due to the harsh climate. Three streams measured in Israel — the Na'aman, Yarkon, and Kishon — all received high scores, indicating the water was functioning smoothly and providing human benefits.

Researchers stated that the study aimed to enhance the planning and management of natural resources in Israel. The index will also provide officials with an idea of the monetary benefits associated with investing in stream conservation efforts. For the future, the next step will involve researching the economic and social aspects of stream improvement.

