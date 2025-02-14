  • Outdoors Outdoors

Unusual spectacle draws crowds to community beaches: 'One day, there were none, and the next day there were 200'

by Leslie Sattler
Picture this: A beach with no seals suddenly becomes home to 200 of them overnight. That's exactly what happened at Orford Ness in Suffolk, England, where a thriving grey seal colony has emerged from nowhere, reported the Good News Network.

The seal surge marks a stunning turnaround for Britain's east coast. At Horsey Beach in Norfolk, 1,200 seal pups were born by Christmas Day, with experts expecting that number to rise to 2,500 before the breeding season ends.

"One day, there were none, and the next day there were 200. Since then, they've come back each year, and the juveniles have stayed," Matt Wilson, a National Trust countryside manager, told the Guardian.

The beaches have become what seal warden Richard Edwards called "Britain's wildlife safari," per the Guardian. Even in one of Earth's most densely populated regions, these coastal spots offer scenes worthy of nature documentaries: thousands of grey and white seals sprawled across miles of protected shoreline during winter breeding months.

The community has stepped up to protect these new residents. Friends of Horsey Seals, a local volunteer group, built fenced areas where seals can retreat during storms, which can sweep young pups out to sea. Their efforts are working: more pups now survive than die each year.

What's behind this remarkable return? Experts point to two key factors. Offshore wind farms create surfaces where shellfish thrive, strengthening the marine food chain. Plus, over the past decade, reduced pollution on non-tourist beaches has led to cleaner waters.

The transformation goes beyond numbers. These beaches now draw visitors hoping to glimpse what Wilson and his team witness daily: a once-absent species reclaiming its home, bringing new life to Britain's shores.

The story of Orford Ness shows how quickly nature can recover when given the chance. Where there were no seals just a few years ago, 600 pups were born in 2024 alone, a living reminder that positive change can happen faster than we think.

