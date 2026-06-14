Sea turtle rescue at Navarre Beach pier draws a crowd as responders explain each step

"Hopefully baby is ok and released soon."

A dramatic sea turtle rescue video from Florida's Navarre Beach fishing pier has shed light on the dangers these creatures face and provided a moment of education for locals.

What happened?

TikTok user AJ (@warningspeedbumpsahead) posted footage of the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center handling a sea turtle rescue at the pier on June 8.

The video shows one of the conservation experts holding the frightened turtle, carefully wrapping it in a towel, while explaining the situation.

The poster praised that approach, writing, "The NBSTCC did an amazing job, and was kind enough to explain to everyone what was going on."

"So this is a baby, obviously, green sea turtle, and it got tangled up in a sabiki," she explained.

A sabiki is a type of fishing rig, and abandoned ones can cause a hazard to marine life.

"We will take the turtle in to be examined by a veterinarian," the rescuer explained. "All turtles that are caught, whether they're caught in the flipper or they swallow the hook, all have to be cleared by a veterinarian before they're put back in the water."

She added that X-rays will sometimes find internal injuries from other hooks the animals have swallowed.

Why does it matter?

At fishing piers, sea turtles can get caught on hooks or wrapped in fishing line, creating situations that are not easy to handle. Because the animal may be injured or frightened, specialists are needed to remove hooks safely and provide any necessary care afterward.

That is part of why groups like the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center are so important on the Florida Panhandle, especially during nesting season, when sea turtle activity rises. From May through October, the center monitors nesting sites during a stretch when both turtles and beachgoers are especially active along the coast.

Properly disposing of fishing line, staying alert around marine animals, and calling trained responders instead of stepping in alone can all help protect threatened species.

What are people saying?

Commenters celebrated the good work being done by the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center.

"We love Navarre and especially their commitment to saving and protecting the turtles," one person wrote.

However, most of the responses were messages of love and support for the adorable turtle.

"How precious," wrote one person. "Hopefully baby is ok and released soon."

Others added, "She's beautiful," "Sweet baby," and "Love, love, love this!"

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