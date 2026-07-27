Sea turtle washed ashore in Florida, too weak to swim, makes a triumphant return to the ocean

"We were able to do laser treatments, [and] our vet was able to put her on antibiotics."

A young green sea turtle named Tiramisu, who washed up on a Florida beach too weak to swim, is finally safely back in the ocean after months of intense medical care.

According to Good Good Good, veterinarians returned her to the ocean on July 16 after treating pneumonia, serious skin injuries, and the lingering effects of a winter cold-stunning event.

What happened?

As reported by Good Good Good, the turtle was found on St. George Island in March and is estimated to be 3 to 4 years old; rescuers believe she may have been overlooked during a major rescue operation in February to help other turtles suffering from the effects of colder waters.

Cold-stunning in sea turtles happens when water temperatures drop below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, leaving them lethargic and, in some cases, unable to move or feed themselves.

In a Facebook post, Gulf Specimen Marine Lab said she was "extremely weak and lethargic, covered in algae and sand, with severe skin damage that caused the outer layer of her skin to turn yellow and slough away, leaving painful sores beneath."

Good Good Good reported that she was also battling pneumonia after spending an extended time struggling in the surf.

Rehabilitation at the lab included constant monitoring along with antibiotics, hydration, vitamins, and therapy as staff worked to help her recover.

Paige Parker of Gulf Specimen Marine Lab told ABC 13 News, "We were able to do laser treatments, [and] our vet was able to put her on antibiotics."

Parker added, "She couldn't swim for about two weeks, [so] we continued therapy and rehydration and vitamins and antibiotics. We got her healthier and healthier."

Why does it matter?

Sea turtles already face a growing list of threats — including habitat loss, marine debris, boat strikes, and getting caught in discarded fishing gear. Sudden cold snaps can also be dangerous, especially for younger turtles that may not be able to escape falling water temperatures quickly enough.

Once rehabilitated and released, sea turtles can return to their role in ocean ecosystems, where they help sustain healthy seagrass beds and broader marine food webs.

During the same February cold-stun emergency, Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, as Good Good Good reported, assisted in the rescue, stabilization, rehabilitation, and release of more than 600 sea turtles.

Healthy marine ecosystems help support tourism, fisheries, and shoreline resilience, while wildlife hospitals are critical for helping distressed animals when extreme weather strikes.

What's being done?

Tiramisu's recovery comes as the marine lab expands its capacity to respond to future emergencies.

While handling the winter rescue surge, the organization also saw community donations top $50,000 for a new Sea Turtle Hospital facility, as reported by Good Good Good.

In a Facebook update posted in May, the lab said, "This expansion will allow us to significantly increase our surgical capacity and perform more advanced medical procedures, helping fill a critical rehabilitation gap that currently exists in the Florida Panhandle."

"What a great turnout we had for Tiramisu's release yesterday," the organization wrote. "Every turtle that comes through our doors becomes more than just a patient. They become an ambassador for ocean conservation."

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