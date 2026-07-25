Fourteen sea turtle hatchlings fall into Florida storm drains, then firefighters fish them out

"We get a lot of ducklings in drains, but we haven't had a lot of sea turtles."

A storm-drain detour interrupted the first trip to the Gulf of Mexico for 14 sea turtle hatchlings in southwest Florida.

Rather than reaching the water on their own, the baby turtles became trapped and had to be rescued by firefighters and a wildlife rescue team.

What happened?

According to UPI, the Bonita Springs Fire District responded near the Mediterra Beach Club after more than a dozen hatchlings fell into two storm drains, unable to escape. Firefighters worked with Turtle Times, Inc. to successfully pull the turtles out.

Nicole Hornberger, a spokeswoman for the fire district, said all 14 hatchlings were removed safely. After the rescue, the turtles were placed into buckets, UPI reported. The Bonita Springs Fire District shared photos of the rescue on Instagram.

Even for a department that handles animals stuck in drainage systems, the call was unusual. Responders then helped the hatchlings continue toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Hornberger said rescues involving sea turtles are uncommon for the department, even during times of year when wildlife calls increase along Florida's coast.

"Around this time of year, we get a lot of ducklings in drains, but we haven't had a lot of sea turtles," Nicole Hornberger told the Naples Daily News. "But this was close to the beach."

Why does it matter?

Sea turtle hatchlings face incredible challenges from the moment they emerge from their nests. Natural obstacles like predators that prey on juvenile turtles as well as human-caused effects like bright artificial lights, infrastructure, and vehicles can all throw them off course and endanger them during their instinctive trip from the sand to the sea.

Storm drains are a particularly dangerous hazard because they can trap young animals in enclosed spaces they cannot escape on their own. For hatchlings, just one wrong turn can become life-threatening if it delays their access to the water or leaves them exposed to heat, dehydration, or injury.

What's being done?

In this case, the quick response from local public servants and a wildlife rescue organization made a real difference. Firefighters and Turtle Times, Inc. were able to retrieve the trapped hatchlings and return them to their path before the situation worsened.

Sea turtle nesting season in coastal areas requires extra vigilance from residents, property managers, and local agencies. Rescue groups and first responders can step in when animals become stuck, injured, or disoriented.

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