Sea otter found in poor condition on Canadian beach passes away after 24-hour care at Vancouver Aquarium

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who followed Clamato's story and supported his care."

Rescuers found a sea otter in poor condition on one of British Columbia's west coast beaches and transported him to the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre for 24-hour care, according to CTV News.

What happened?

The otter is believed to have been severely dehydrated and underweight when it was found at Chesterman Beach in Tofino.

Now named Clamato by the rescue organization, a fundraiser began to help cover the cost of his care. Individuals can symbolically adopt marine mammals in the care of VAMMR as a way to donate.

VAMMR initially stated, "Although his condition remains serious and his prognosis is guarded, our veterinary and animal care teams are working around the clock to support his recovery and give him the best possible chance of returning to the wild."

But in a recent Instagram post, VAMMR shared the difficult news that Clamato had passed away.

"As a senior otter with complex health concerns already impacting his quality of life, Clamato's condition recently declined, and our veterinary team made the decision to humanely euthanize him," the statement read.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who followed Clamato's story and supported his care, as well as to our dedicated staff and volunteers who worked hard to keep him comfortable."

Why does it matter?

British Columbia's sea otter population is still considered vulnerable after the species was nearly wiped out in the province by the fur trade.

Otters were not reintroduced to coastal B.C. until the 1970s and are listed in Canada as being of "special concern."

CTV News reported that B.C. is now home to about 8,000 sea otters, descending from a small group that was moved from Alaska.

Sea otters play an important role in maintaining healthy coastal ecosystems by preying on sea urchins, which helps keep kelp forests in balance.

Thriving kelp systems can support biodiversity, strengthen coastal resilience, and benefit communities that depend on healthy ocean habitats.

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