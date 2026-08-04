California tour boat helps rescuers save sea lion with fishing line around its neck

As the sea lion continued feeding, the line cut deeper into its neck and tissue began growing over it.

A sea lion that spent weeks living with a fishing line embedded in its neck is now safely recovering thanks to an unusual rescue effort in Santa Barbara, California.

One unlikely helper — a local harbor tour boat — played a key role in the rescue, since the sea lion felt comfortable enough with its crew to let rescuers get close.

What happened?

Wednesday's rescue in Santa Barbara Harbor was carried out by the Channel Island Marine & Wildlife Institute, according to KEYT.

Near a buoy was an approximately 200-pound subadult sea lion with a fishing line lodged around its neck.

Rescuers finally got their opening after the injured sea lion moved to the buoy and the larger adults that had been crowding the harbor docks were no longer around. Before that, the institute had spent about two months trying to reach the animal safely.

Captain Milo Wolf and the Lil' Toot tour boat became an important part of the plan because the boat passes through the area every day. Ken Hughes, a volunteer with the institute, explained why that familiarity mattered so much: "The animal was so used to us trying to approach it that it would run, but it was used to Milo every day so he was able to allow us to get closer."

After using a pole syringe to sedate the sea lion, the team lifted it into an inflatable boat, brought it ashore, and placed it in a crate before moving it to the institute's Gaviota center for treatment and rehabilitation.

Why does it matter?

Discarded or lost fishing gear isn't merely harmless litter — it can severely hurt marine wildlife, and it can be a long time before anyone notices the injury and is able to call for help.

As the sea lion continued feeding, the line cut deeper into its neck and tissue began growing over it.

That kind of injury can quickly become life-threatening. Dr. Sam Dover, chief veterinarian for the Channel Island Marine & Wildlife Institute, emphasized how severe these situations can be, KEYT reported, saying, "We get them all the time on the beach in various stages. This one was very serious."

The rescue also showed the value of local involvement. Because the animal recognized one tour boat, experts were able to intervene safely.

What's being done?

Now at the institute's Gaviota rehabilitation center, the sea lion could recover and be released within about a month, according to KEYT.

The response was only possible due to the coordinated effort between veterinarians, volunteers, and people who know the harbor well. KEYT also reported that Wolf came in on more than one day off to support early-morning rescue attempts.

"I was so happy I almost cried," Wolf said. "We have been trying to catch him for two months. I am really, really glad! I could hardly sleep last night worrying about this operation."

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