Officials call for action on looming threat to US town: 'It's absolutely essential'

The Tiburon Town Council in Tiburon, California, incorporated a plan on how to prevent flooding in its sea level rise vulnerability assessment and adaptation plan, as "all-too-familiar floodwaters" receded after a recent storm, as reported by the Marin Independent Journal.

"It's absolutely essential that we create a good plan on how to prevent flooding and other things with sea level rise," said Tiburon Mayor Holli Thier.

What's happening?

Sea levels are on the rise, and coastal communities are particularly vulnerable to flooding, especially during significant storms.

Scientists agree that sea levels are rising primarily due to the planet's rising temperatures, which is causing glaciers to melt and ocean temperatures to rise. When the glaciers melt, they add additional water to the oceans, which is part of the problem. The rising ocean temperatures are another issue because as water increases in temperature, it expands, also contributing to rising sea levels.

The rise in sea levels has been scientifically linked to the burning of dirty energy sources that release plant-warming pollution into the atmosphere.

Sea levels are now four inches higher than they were 30 years ago.

Why are rising sea levels important?

Though extreme weather events have always existed, scientists have come to the consensus that human-induced climate change supercharges extreme weather events, making them more dangerous and powerful, so as sea levels rise, coastal communities are more vulnerable to flooding that occurs during these powerful storms.

What's being done about rising sea levels?

In general, we can, as individuals, businesses, and communities, work to make environmentally responsible choices and reduce our reliance on dirty energy sources.

In the meantime, coastal communities like Tiburon have to take immediate steps to combat the effects of sea level rise if they want to ensure their safety from more frequent flooding.

The town of Tiburon has established a $593,877 contract with an engineering firm in order to complete its sea level rise plan, which is focused on four specific areas of the region that have experienced consistent flooding or are at high risk for the effects of sea level rise. The plan focuses on the prevention of flooding and the protection of infrastructure and community members.

"Because of Tiburon's unique location and geography, understanding the vulnerability presented by sea level rise are critical," said town manager Greg Chanis, according to the Marin Independent Journal. "Understanding the vulnerability presented by sea level rise but also the potential actions the town could take are equally important."

