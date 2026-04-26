Giant sea eagle with nearly 8-foot wingspan spotted in England

"The amount of 'wows' coming from people around the reserve was a joy to behold."

A legendary bird of prey that had vanished from British skies was spotted soaring over north Norfolk, England, early this spring.

According to the BBC, photographers saw the sea eagle at the Cley Marshes nature reserve as the raptor searched for a meal. In its talons, it gripped what appeared to be part of a goose.

However, sea eagles are known to feast on larger prey. The raptors, also known as white-tailed eagles, are one of the largest eagles in the world, with a wingspan of up to 7.8 feet.

Experts snapping the white-tailed eagle at Cley Marshes say it on its "spring holiday" from Dorset. Posted by BBC Norfolk on Saturday, April 4, 2026

As the Guardian reported, farmers in Scotland say the raptors have even hunted and killed their lambs. Having appeared in folklore about infant snatchings in Europe, sea eagles have also haunted many a childhood dream.

Sadly, conflict with the eagles and stigma led to their persecution and nearly caused their extinction on the continent. Habitat loss and pesticide use were also factors, according to the Scottish Ornithologists' Club, which promotes the study and conservation of wild birds and their habitats. In England and Scotland, the sea eagles disappeared altogether.

Fortunately, reintroduction efforts became successful after several failed attempts and have been an economic boon. The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds Scotland noted in a 2022 report that the eagles can attract between £4.9 million and £8 million in tourism spending every year to the Isle of Mull. As apex predators, sea eagles also play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance.

This spring, when the eagle soared over north Norfolk, the reaction was gratitude and awe.

"Everyone was talking about it — it is a moment people will not forget," Jane Crossen, a resident of Sheringham, told the BBC. "The amount of 'wows' coming from people around the reserve was a joy to behold."

Gary Roberts, from Brancaster, added that the moment was "absolutely stunning."

It was a sentiment shared by a commenter in response to the outlet's post on social media. "Magnificent bird," the Facebook user remarked.

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