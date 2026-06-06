Scuba diver reveals the easy fin clue that separates an oceanic whitetip from a silvertip shark

As one person put it, "Absolutely love learning and studying these beautiful creatures."

A scuba diver's quick shark ID lesson is taking a bite out of the TikTok algorithm and schooling the shark community on proper identification techniques.

In a short underwater explainer, creator @scubadan_ shows viewers how to tell an oceanic white tip from a silvertip shark. The key is in the fins.

@scubadan_ Any easy mistake to make 🙏 just remember the fins. If it's got paddle fins it's an oceanic white tip. Pointy fins with a white/ silver tip it's a silver tip shark. If it's got a big white belly well then you better run. ♬ Celestial Dreams - JUNDY

The video shared a bite-sized lesson for divers, snorkelers, and shark-curious viewers who may not know one predator from another.

In the caption, the creator sums up the tip this way: "If it's got paddle fins it's an oceanic white tip. Pointy fins with a white/silver tip it's a silver tip shark." He then adds a joking final line: "If it's got a big white belly well then you better run." Or swim, I assume…

As one person put it, "Absolutely love learning and studying these beautiful creatures."

As more people take part in scuba diving, snorkeling, wildlife tourism, and other ocean activities, they are spending more time in marine habitats, creating more opportunities for close encounters and, at times, confusion.

Accurate information matters for both safety and conservation. Misidentified sharks can fuel unnecessary panic, while better understanding can help people respond more calmly and respectfully. Sharks also play an essential role in ocean ecosystems, helping keep food webs in balance.

One commenter added another observation from experience, writing, "Oceanics almost always come in pairs."

Highlighting wildlife in videos like this is an essential step in getting people bought in to conservation efforts and ecosystem health, as one commenter put it: "never seen silver tips before they glide so beautifully."

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