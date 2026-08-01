Scotland mom picked up one hedgehog on her day off, then opened her home to 80 more

The room she set aside now serves as what she lovingly calls a "hog hospital."

For a family in Scotland, an ordinary day off and a Facebook post turned into a bigger effort that would give dozens of vulnerable hedgehogs a second chance.

What began as a one-time favor to transport an animal to safety led Midlothian mom Ann Morrison to convert a spare room in her house into a small wildlife hospital, and she has now rescued more than 80 hedgehogs.

What happened?

Nearly a year after answering an online request to help get a hedgehog to a rescue in Burntisland, Bonnyrigg resident and care home manager Morrison has cared for dozens of sick, dehydrated, and injured hedgehogs from her home, according to Edinburgh Live.

She said the work snowballed into a larger project when she found there was no permanent dedicated hedgehog rescue center serving Edinburgh and the Lothians.

"I just became aware of a gap, and realised I had a spare room and could learn how to do it," Morrison said.

The room she set aside now serves as what she lovingly calls a "hog hospital," with plastic tubs, newspapers, puppy pads, medication, and heat support for animals that arrive in poor condition. After coming home from her full-time job, Morrison often spends another four or five hours a day caring for the hedgehogs.

She told the outlet she has "definitely rescued over 80 now."

Midlothian Hedgehog Rescue has shared a video of one of their hedgehogs named Charlie receiving care on Instagram.

Why does it matter?

For injured wildlife, having someone willing to step in — especially when formal rescue systems are limited or unavailable — can make the difference between life and death for animals suffering from critical health conditions. In Morrison's case, hedgehogs have arrived struggling with wounds, parasites, dehydration, hypothermia, and infections.

On one recent day alone, Morrison took in two hedgehogs in especially serious condition: Thomas, who had been injured after becoming trapped in chicken wire, and Sina, who had "eaten all kinds of rubbish."

Morrison explained that rescued hedgehogs may need fluids, antibiotics, parasite treatment, warmth, and careful feeding before they are well enough to be released back outdoors.

What's being done?

Morrison is now working to move the rescue operation out of her home and into the family garage, where she hopes to create a cleaner, more practical sanctuary space with counters and proper enclosures. Edinburgh Live mentions how those who want to lend a hand can support Morrison's growing rescue operation through her fundraiser.

She is also applying for a welfare license that, as Edinburgh Live reported, she would need in order to care for more hedgehogs at once. For now, limited space and the challenges of running a home-based rescue remain major obstacles.

For people moved by Morrison's story, there are realistic ways to help wildlife close to home: support reputable rescue groups, learn about conservation efforts, and explore resources on how to take local action or donate money to climate causes.

"Obviously we do lose a fair number, but some really come back from the brink of death with the right warmth and food," Morrison said.

As she looks for additional support, she added: "We've got loads of people that want to volunteer and come help me."

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