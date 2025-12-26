Experts issue dire warning about looming threat to historic sites: 'Putting them at higher risk'

Experts in Scotland are warning that many of the country's most iconic and important historic sites are in danger of being lost in the near future.

What's happening?

As The Herald reported, officials with Historic Environment Scotland are sounding the alarm over the impacts of the region's rapidly evolving climate. This includes climbing average temperatures, higher precipitation levels in winter, and rising sea levels. Over time, these impacts could erase many historic properties.

In a study, Adaptation Scotland indicated the country is likely to continue this trend. Scotland's 10 warmest years on record have all occurred within the last 30 years. The country's last 10 winters have also been 25% wetter than the 1961-90 average.

Rising temperatures and wetter conditions have been linked to increasing carbon pollution. With a warmer and wetter climate, sea levels around the United Kingdom have also risen by over 7 inches since 1900. Researchers warn that the rate of this rise has only accelerated over the last 30 years.

Why is Scotland's evolving climate important?

According to HES, these weather impacts are taking a toll on Scotland's historic buildings. The higher temps and precipitation levels are increasing decay, which may make the sites too dangerous for visitors. In 2025, historic sites were closed or restricted 281 times because of weather-related effects.

"Unroofed historic sites, like many of our properties in care, are more susceptible to the effects of climate change as they no longer shed water effectively, putting them at higher risk," Nathalie Lodhi, head of climate change at HES, told The Herald. "More frequent and intense storms mean more emergency repairs and structural monitoring, while temperature variations lead to higher risk of mould or issues from humidity. It's not a question of what climate change is doing to our historic environment but how fast it's happening."

What's being done to protect Scotland's historic sites?

To preserve many of the country's historic properties, HES is relying on the latest climate projections to aid its long-term decisions. While enacting initiatives to stem the rise of temperatures and carbon pollution remains the most effective tool, efforts are already underway to adjust to the evolving climate.

HES is looking to citizens to provide their input on the best ways to manage this adjustment period. The agency is prioritizing buildings most in need of conservation efforts and those that hold the most significance in the country's communities.

"We have small window of opportunity to find ways to shape a new, positive future for the properties and collections," said David Mitchell, director of cultural assets at HES. "We want to hear from people about how we face up to the huge challenges we face but also how we grasp positive opportunities. Your voice matters to us. Now is the time to make it heard."

