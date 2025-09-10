Experts celebrate as stunning creature returns decades after vanishing from wild: 'A powerful story'

Decades after its extinction in the wild, a beloved desert herbivore has established a viable breeding population following years of conservation work.

As Kiddo Magazine reported, South Africa's Monarto Safari Park played a pivotal role in bringing the scimitar-horned oryx back. The park's acting director, Dr. Ian Smith, said, "This is one of the few times we've seen a species go from zero to viable in the wild again. It's a powerful story."

The scimitar-horned oryx is one of four oryx species that are found in arid areas throughout Africa and the Middle East. The scimitar-horned oryx shares a similar story with its Arabian cousin, which was also reintroduced to the wild through a captive breeding program.

Oryxes are a hardy antelope species that are perfectly adapted to handle the searing heat of the desert. They can go months, even years, without water, as they obtain their moisture from the desert vegetation they graze on.

As the Smithsonian notes, one of the secrets to the oryx's survival in the desert is its ability to handle extremely high internal temperatures of up to 116 degrees Fahrenheit. They play a crucial role in the desert ecosystem by controlling vegetation, cycling nutrients through their waste, and serving as a food source for predators.

Reintroducing a species can be a challenging task, as it inevitably involves confronting the issues that led to the species' disappearance in the first place. Still, there have been multiple cases around the world where reintroduction plans have been successful. For the oryx, similar challenges lie ahead.

Once abundant across the deserts of Africa, their numbers dropped sharply due to habitat loss, human encroachment, and overhunting. Their thick hides provided high-quality leather prized by desert nomads, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

Thanks to a multinational effort, they were kept alive in captivity, and 285 were released into the wild in Chad in 2016. To ensure success, the initiative thought internationally while also acting locally by reaching out to the nomadic communities.

Steve Monfort, director and chief scientist of the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, said at the time: "Socialize the project to people and communicate about it. A lot of these people weren't even alive when the species went extinct in the early 1980s. To put it simply, without the support of the local people, this project will never succeed."

Thankfully, those efforts are working out, and as Dr. Ian Smith noted, "It reminds us of what's possible when people come together to protect a species."

