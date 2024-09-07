9-year-old conservationist from Georgia is on a mission to save the sea: 'I want people to know'

"No matter how far away you live from oceans or rivers, the things that you do still, they still affect the oceans and our waterways."

Nine-year-old Lidea Clever is showing the world that it's never too early to make a difference.

She founded a local nonprofit called Save Sea Life to clean up Tybee Island and Georgia beaches and save marine life while teaching her peers about the importance of conservation.

As local news station WJCL reported, Clever became interested in this mission after noticing trash on the beach and wanting to do something about it.

She organizes trash cleanups on Tybee Island and makes art and jewelry from collected trash. Then, she sells her creations to buy cleanup kits and donates them to local schools to get other kids involved in the effort, too.

"So, I make bracelets out of plastic bags that I find on the beach so that they don't end up into the ocean," Clever explained. "One of my favorite animals is sea turtles. When they eat them [plastic bags], they'll actually stop eating because they can't digest it, and they'll actually starve to death."

Clever's efforts not only assist with essential beach cleanup efforts near her home but also inspire other youth and adults to take local action and learn how trash impacts the environment. Clever joins other passionate and inspiring young people who are making their voices heard about the effects of toxic pollution, rising temperatures, and habitat loss.

Whether it's a school-based composting program, protesting deforestation, or fighting against dirty energy, children's voices are making a meaningful difference.

Clever's website offers numerous ways to get involved with her mission, such as signing petitions, attending a beach cleanup event, and shopping for ocean-friendly merchandise. Clever also has a podcast and sells her books, bracelets, and trash art.

Looking ahead, she plans to help others host their own cleanups and partner with other sustainability-minded initiatives. You can follow Save Sea Life on Facebook and Instagram for future updates and inspiration.

"I want people to know that no matter how far away you live from oceans or rivers, the things that you do still, they still affect the oceans and our waterways," Clever said.

