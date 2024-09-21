Scientists celebrate birth of feline species decades after declared extinct: 'An important achievement'

"This motivates us to continue our efforts to restore and reintroduce cheetahs."

Scientists have found renewed hope after four cheetah cubs were born in Saudi Arabia after 40 years of extinction in the country.

According to Discover Wildlife, researchers found mummified cheetahs in caves in northern Saudi Arabia, inspiring the nation to begin its cheetah conservation efforts. The artifacts were dated from 120 to 4,000 years old.

While cheetahs are primarily found in eastern and southern Africa, this proves that a subspecies also once called Saudi Arabia home, as Discover Wildlife explained.

To bring the cheetahs back to Saudi Arabia, the researchers from the National Center for Wildlife (NCW) bred large cats in captivity, resulting in the birth of four cubs, with the plan of reintroducing them to the Arabian Peninsula.









"The official launch of the National Cheetah Conservation Strategy and the announcement of four cheetah cubs signifies an important achievement in our conservation efforts," said National Center for Wildlife CEO Dr. Mohammed Qurban, per Discover Wildlife.

This breakthrough is reason to rejoice because, as Planet Wild explains, carefully reintroducing animals or plant life can help heal ecosystems. While Saudi Arabian efforts to reintroduce the cheetah are still in their fledgling stages, other examples exist.

For instance, as detailed by National Geographic, gray wolves once disappeared from Yellowstone National Park. Since the elk lost their main predator, those elk thrived and overgrazed the trees and grass. Then, the mice and rabbits could no longer hide from other predators, so their populations dropped significantly.

However, with the eventual reintroduction of the gray wolves, the elk population stabilized, along with the rest of the local wildlife.

In the United Kingdom, restoration efforts have led to a resurgence of beavers that help protect water quality.

Other data shows why conservation efforts like the ones in Yellowstone, the U.K., and Saudi Arabia are so important. According to one study by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, 45% of conservation efforts monitored in a study led to an improvement in biodiversity. Human intervention also led to a 21% slower decline in biodiversity.

People who want to support this vital work can donate to organizations working to protect our ecosystems. In the meantime, Dr. Qurban confirmed in a statement that NCW would continue helping to ensure the cheetah continues to make its comeback in the region.

According to Discover Wildlife, identifying areas for cheetah reintroduction, forming partnerships with local conservation organizations, and continuing a program to monitor the creatures are all part of the plan.

"This motivates us to continue our efforts to restore and reintroduce cheetahs, guided by an integrated strategy designed in accordance with best international practices," Dr. Qurban said.

