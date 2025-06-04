Researchers gather new clues on elusive 'unicorn' creature that's never been seen in wild — and it's sparking new hope

A major scientific breakthrough is offering hope for the long-term survival of one of the rarest mammals on Earth.

According to reporting by Indian Defence Review, scientists have successfully mapped the genomes of 26 saolas, taken from remains discovered by hunters.

Secondary Photo Credit: YouTube

Sometimes called the Asian unicorn, the saola is so elusive that researchers have never seen it in the wild. All we have to go on are the remains, glimpses captured on trail cameras, and sightings by locals. The last confirmed sighting was in 2013.

Despite the nickname, the saola has two horns, and its name means "spindle horns" in the local dialect, per the World Wildlife Fund. Researchers believe there are two distinct populations deep within the forests of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. What makes the discovery so exciting is that it could pave the way to a breeding program and restore the genetic diversity needed for its long-term survival.

The primary threats to saolas, if indeed they still exist, are habitat loss and hunting. There are millions of snares in the forests of Southeast Asia, and saolas are occasionally the victims of bycatch.

Habitat loss due to land clearing for agriculture and logging is another concern. Illegal logging is particularly rampant in Cambodia — an Amnesty International report found that the country lost over 6,000 hectares (over 14,800 acres) of protected forest in 2021 alone.

With the crucial insights gained from the study, the authors are hoping to crossbreed the two population groups in a captive breeding program to ensure the species survives. A better understanding of the species will also aid in forming effective conservation strategies.

There are multiple instances of a seemingly lost species coming back from the brink. A combination of international cooperation and effective local action is giving some near-extinct species a second chance. For example, the reported demise of an extremely rare frog in Ecuador proved premature. Similarly, there's hope the Javan tiger is still roaming the forests of the Indonesian island of Java. Given half a chance, nature is incredibly resilient.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.