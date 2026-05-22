Man spells out 'SOS' in scorched land before being rescued from Santa Rosa Island wildfire

"A combination of wind and terrain are the primary drivers of the activity."

One of the Channel Islands off the Southern California coast has been burning since May 15, and even though the island doesn't have any permanent residents, one man needed to be rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

A 67-year-old man stranded on Santa Rosa Island was rescued after spending a night there. Helicopters captured him beside an emergency "SOS" he had etched into the scorched landscape.

According to AccuWeather, the Santa Rosa Island Fire was initially reported on May 15 in Channel Islands National Park and has burned over 17,000 acres. Firefighters have reached 44% containment, according to The Sacramento Bee, though strong winds and rugged terrain have made the response difficult.

Numerous media outlets have suggested the fire may have been unintentionally started by the man, who became stranded after his boat got stuck on the rocky shoreline. The New York Times claimed the sailor shot off a distress flare that started the blaze. The U.S. Coast Guard said the fire was started by a person, but officials are still investigating the exact cause.

The fire has forced Santa Rosa Island to close. At least two historic structures have been destroyed, and flames burned near the South Point Lighthouse, which crews confirmed is still standing.

Santa Rosa Island is home to rare ecosystems, including six plant species found nowhere else on Earth, and officials say crews are working to protect both cultural landmarks and wildlife habitat.

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The smoke has also spread into Los Angeles and other parts of Southern California, where it may worsen air quality until the blaze is under better control. Wildfire smoke can cause irritated lungs, headaches, and greater risks for children, older adults, and people with asthma or heart conditions.

Fire crews and National Park Service staff are continuing containment efforts while trying to shield the island's most sensitive cultural and ecological areas. According to AccuWeather, Santa Ana-type winds topped 30 mph, limiting options for aircraft support.

"A combination of wind and terrain are the primary drivers of the activity," InciWeb said on its website, cited by AccuWeather. "It's important to note that firefighters are working closely with Channel Islands National Park staff to ensure the protection of cultural assets and sites, along with the island's unique plant and animal habitat."

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