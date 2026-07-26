California city's first dedicated splash pad opens, bringing heat relief to Portola Park

Amenities like these can help keep parks usable during the hottest parts of the year.

Residents in Santa Ana now have a new place to cool off in the summer months as a splash pad in Portola Park is officially open.

City officials say the project is intended to bring more activity to a section of the park that had not been used much, while also helping residents get relief during hot weather.

What happened?

According to The Orange County Register, residents and city leaders gathered Saturday morning, July 18, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally open the splash pad.

At Portola Park near Santa Clara Avenue and Lyon Street, the new area adds interactive spray features, shade structures, and outdoor showers, the outlet reported. Officials told the newspaper the space was planned to be fun, safe, and accessible for children and families of different ages and abilities.

Ward 3 Councilmember Jessie Lopez said, as reported by The Orange County Register, the splash pad reflects "real progress" in the area after "years of advocacy and persistence."

Why does it matter?

In a region where warmer months can make outdoor activity uncomfortable or even dangerous, shaded water-play spaces give families a place to cool off without having to leave town or pay for private attractions.

Free access in neighborhood parks can make a difference for parents, caregivers, and children looking for safe ways to spend time outside. Amenities like these can help keep parks usable during the hottest parts of the year.

The restroom upgrades also improve the infrastructure residents rely on when visiting public spaces. Better facilities and stronger ADA accessibility can make parks more welcoming to a wider range of visitors.

Taken together, the splash pad and surrounding renovations are practical park improvements that support everyday use.

The city also renovated restroom areas that Lopez said were long overdue, with work aimed at older infrastructure and better ADA accessibility.

The opening creates a simple new option: using neighborhood public space in a way that is both affordable and practical during the summer. Families looking for relief from the heat now have another place to spend time outdoors close to home.

"I'm proud to support projects that create safe, inclusive, and vibrant spaces in our neighborhoods," Lopez said in a social media post cited by The Orange County Register, adding, "I can't wait for our community to enjoy this exciting new addition."

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