Residents celebrate game-changing project in vast US nature area: 'It is truly uplifting'

The public reaction to the development has been overwhelmingly positive.

The Nature Conservancy has made a major stride in protecting Minnesota's natural landscapes, safeguarding 12,271 acres of forests, wetlands, and wildlife habitat in the state's north, reported Duluth's WDIO News.

This is TNC's largest forest acquisition ever, according to the news outlet, and its biggest land purchase since creating the state's Glacial Ridge in 2000. As Jim Manolis, the organization's director of forest strategy and stewardship, told WDIO in late October, the project is "a win for nature and a win for people in Minnesota."

The land acquisition reportedly triples the Sand Lake/Seven Beavers Preserve. Though privately owned, the area will be open to the public for hiking, birding, berry picking, hunting, and fishing, with no developed trails or restrooms.

TNC will pay property taxes, and early management will focus on restoring areas affected by past fires and reducing wildfire risk through tree planting and forest stewardship.

The property includes around 5,000 acres of peatlands, which filter water and sustain the headwaters of the Rainy River, while also acting as carbon sinks to help fight rising global temperatures. Manolis told North Shore Community Radio that the peatlands can hold over 700 tons of carbon per acre.

Restoring the forest supports wildlife, from moose to migratory birds, while safeguarding clean water systems and climate resilience for communities downstream.





This effort is part of the Great Lakes Northwoods, which extends across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. The 60-million-acre expanse is recognized for its biodiversity. Conservation in the area, including the planting of over 300,000 trees nearby, demonstrates how thoughtful stewardship can strengthen both ecosystems and communities.

By protecting this land, TNC demonstrates how conservation can benefit people and nature alike, keeping Minnesota's forests and waterways vibrant for generations to come.

The public reaction to the development has been overwhelmingly positive. One commenter responding to the story on Reddit wrote, "It is truly uplifting to know there are good people and good organizations left in this world." Another said, "Glad it's protected."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.