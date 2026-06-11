Terrified 10-month-old chimp rescued from poachers that killed his mother

"So heartbreaking to see him all alone. Thank you for what you do to save them."

A heartbreaking rescue video is drawing renewed attention online after a sanctuary shared footage of a traumatized baby chimpanzee arriving alone after being taken from wildlife traffickers.

What happened?

Ape Action Africa (@apeactionafrica) shared footage from 2017 showing caregivers soothing Farah, a young chimpanzee, shortly after he was brought to the sanctuary.

Before he reached safety, Farah had spent nearly 250 miles in a car, the sanctuary said. Authorities confiscated him when he was 10 months old after a wildlife trafficker kept him as a pet and poachers had killed his mother.

The archival footage captures a tense yet tender moment as the sanctuary staff tries to calm him.

In the video, a caregiver can be heard softly reassuring him: "It's not aggressive. No, no, no, no, cool, cool. Very easy, very cool." Later, as the infant chimp is freed from cloth and offered care, they add, "Hello, it's all right, baby."

In a comment on the video, the sanctuary said, "So many of you have been asking what happened to Farah after this moment. We are so happy to share that he grew into a confident, happy chimpanzee surrounded by friends, living exactly the life he deserves."

Why does it matter?

For a baby chimpanzee to be sold as a pet, a mother is often killed first, while surviving infants can be left deeply stressed, injured, or malnourished.

Sanctuaries, anti-trafficking enforcement, and conservation groups help preserve biodiversity, support local caretakers and veterinary teams, and push back against criminal trade networks that destabilize the ecosystems communities rely on.

When vulnerable wildlife is protected rather than exploited, forests remain healthier — benefiting people as well through cleaner air, more resilient landscapes, and stronger local conservation economies.

A baby chimp who arrived terrified and alone was eventually able to live socially again, which is exactly what rehabilitation efforts are meant to restore.

What are people saying?

Many viewers said they were devastated by Farah's backstory but relieved to know he was rescued and is thriving today.

One commenter wrote, "It's pathetic what we humans are doing to all the animals." Another said, "He must be so very scared. This breaks my heart."

Others focused on the emotional toll of family separation.

"He just wanted his mum!" one person wrote. Another added, "So heartbreaking to see him all alone. Thank you for what you do to save them."

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