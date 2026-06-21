San Diego Zoo turns grizzly habitat into a snow day, and the bears waste no time diving in

A surprise snowstorm came to San Diego in June, at least for two lucky grizzly bears.

The San Diego Zoo shared online footage of grizzlies Scout and Montana exploring their enclosure that had been covered in human-made snow.

What happened?

UPI reported that zoo staff used industrial snow-blowers to create a late-spring "snow day" for the zoo's resident grizzly brothers, coating their habitat in fresh powder.

Scout and Montana were found as cubs roughly 20 years ago near Yellowstone National Park and have lived at the zoo since 2007, per UPI.

The idea was to recreate the conditions the bears would be more likely to experience in the wild. The bears clearly loved it, with the siblings digging through the snow, playing with each other, and enjoying their snow day.

Since they live in San Diego, the bears certainly don't get as many opportunities to enjoy snow compared to other grizzlies. But thanks to the employees at the zoo, they got to spend some snowy time reminiscent of their previous home in Wyoming.

Why does it matter?

For animals in human care, enrichment is intended to keep them active and mentally engaged. When parts of a species' natural habitat are recreated, it can prompt exercise, exploration, and instinctive behaviors, including the kind of play and movement grizzlies might show in colder regions.

The zoo said before their relocation, the brothers and their mother "repeatedly found unsecured food in human-occupied areas, creating safety risks for both bears and local communities."

Improperly stored food and trash can lead to dangerous encounters between humans and wildlife, especially when human development pushes animals and people closer together.

The zoo added that, "Their story serves as an important reminder that properly storing food and securing trash in bear country helps protect both people and wildlife."

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