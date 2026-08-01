San Diego cyclist is hit by a turning car, and riders urge a report, a lawyer, and a bike check

"Just because you haven't suffered any injuries does not mean that driver won't do it again with another cyclist."

A San Diego cyclist's account of being hit by a driver who turned across a bike lane drew practical advice from other riders. While they were somewhat nonchalant about the experience, posters in the r/cycling subreddit said it was time to take action.

What happened?

A rider in San Diego said on Reddit that the crash happened about five miles into a ride. According to the post, a driver crossed the bike lane to pull into a street parking spot without signaling or checking mirrors.

Without time to react, the cyclist hit the car, and the impact sent them over the car's hood.

"There was no time for me to brake," they wrote.

They later went to urgent care, where they were told nothing was broken, but they said road rash and shoulder pain would keep them off the bike for several weeks.

They also said the bicycle seemed mostly OK, aside from bent handlebars and scratches on the frame, and asked whether it could be inspected to confirm it was safe.

The rider added that they had the driver's contact information and photos from the crash, but police were not called to the scene. They were looking for some advice on what to do next and conceded they weren't looking to go to small claims court.

Redditors had a laundry list of things to do.

One commenter advised, "Document everything, including your medical care and a formal inspection of your bike by a qualified bike mechanic. Report to police. Get a lawyer. Get off of social media."

Why does it matter?

Crashes like this can leave people coping with delayed injuries, expensive repair bills, lost wages, and anxiety about riding near traffic. The original poster summed up that emotional toll plainly by admitting their "biggest fear now is cycling along cars."

Commenters also emphasized that injuries that seem minor at first can worsen over time, especially when the shoulder or head is involved. Even if the injury didn't deteriorate, a user argued it was worth sending a message.

"Just because you haven't suffered any injuries does not mean that driver won't do it again with another cyclist," they wrote.

While avoiding conflict, legal proceedings, and paperwork might be tempting, letting the driver off the hook is not a satisfactory outcome for many.

What can I do?

Several riders urged filing a police report even if the cyclist initially feels fine. Doing so can help establish what happened and support an insurance claim.

"I would've filed a police report and call[ed] a lawyer," a Redditor wrote. "Same thing happened to me 1.5 years ago and settled for ~15k."

Others recommended getting the driver's insurance information and being cautious about quick settlement offers before the full extent of injuries or bike damage is known. Some commenters said a lawyer may be worth contacting, especially if medical treatment continues or the bike is seriously damaged.

A professional inspection can determine whether key components or the frame need repair or replacement before the rider gets back on the road.

"Contact the person and KINDLY state that you expect this to be covered by them," a Redditor instructed.

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