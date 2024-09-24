Officials scramble after growing threat looms over coastal areas of major U.S. state: 'The most vulnerable communities'

A new federal report has sounded the alarm regarding drinking water in parts of Long Island, according to The New York Times. The surrounding counties are experiencing the consequences after decades of pumping freshwater from wells.

What's happening?

A multiyear study conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey found that drinking water in parts of Long Island is being threatened by saltwater contamination. For decades, the area had been pumping freshwater out of wells to supply homes and irrigation systems with clean water.

However, over time, pumping eventually caused saltwater from the ocean to leak into underground aquifers — a phenomenon known as saltwater intrusion. When saltwater enters freshwater aquifers or groundwater, it contaminates the drinking water supply.

What's more, the report found that the saltwater intrusion could take generations to reverse, which would force coastal areas, such as Long Beach, Great Neck, and Oyster Bay, to find alternative sources of drinking water.

"They're the most vulnerable communities right now to intrusion," U.S. Geological Survey research hydrologist Frederick Stumm explained, noting those communities are "at that point of the spear."

This could ultimately create a domino effect, as the switch would put pressure on existing wells supplying water to other locations.

Why is this important?

The federal report underscores the nation's groundwater crisis, as the level of groundwater has significantly decreased over the past 40 years, per data analyzed by the Times.

Rising global temperatures have exacerbated the problem. As temperatures increase, people use more water, and more water evaporates before it has a chance to soak into the ground. This reduces the rate at which water from underground wells can be replaced, making it more difficult for counties to supply drinking water to their communities, as the Times explained.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2023 was the hottest year recorded in 174 years of tracking, and the 10 warmest years have all taken place over the past decade.

What's being done about saltwater intrusion?

While cooling down our planet is the best way to conserve resources in the long term, scientists are studying saltwater intrusion to establish a clear understanding of where it's heading and the rate at which it's moving, according to the Times.

The New York State Department of Conservation also lauded the analysis, noting it offered "valuable information." As a result of the federal report, officials are developing plans to monitor the saltwater intrusion and discussing options to protect the supply of drinking water.

