Scientists warn of threat infiltrating water supply in coastal communities: 'Those that have the fewest resources are the ones most affected'

A growing number of coastal communities face a hidden threat to their water supplies. Saltwater from the ocean is seeping into underground freshwater sources that millions rely on for drinking and agriculture, reported Earth.com.

What's happening?

By 2100, three out of four coastal areas worldwide will experience saltwater moving into their freshwater supplies, according to new research from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The problem stems from rising seas pushing further inland and less rainfall to replenish underground water reserves.

Coastal water systems typically maintain a natural balance. Rain and groundwater create pressure that keeps ocean water at bay. But this balance is shifting as seas rise and weather patterns change.

The zone where fresh and saltwater meet is moving inland up to 200 meters in some places.

Why is saltwater intrusion concerning?

When saltwater infiltrates drinking water supplies, it makes them unsafe and undrinkable. This puts immense pressure on coastal towns and cities to find new water sources. The areas facing the biggest risks include Southeast Asia, the Gulf of Mexico, and the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

The threat goes beyond drinking water. Saltwater can harm coastal ecosystems, damage infrastructure, and make farmland unusable.

"Those that have the fewest resources are the ones most affected by sea level rise and climate change," says Ben Hamlington, a climate scientist at JPL.

What's being done about saltwater intrusion?

Communities are taking action to protect their water. Some focus on guarding groundwater resources in areas where less rainfall is the main problem. Others are redirecting water supplies where rising seas pose the greatest threat.

Scientists are helping by creating tools to predict where intrusion will happen. This helps towns and cities prepare, especially in places with fewer resources to study the problem themselves.

You can help by supporting local water conservation efforts and learning about how your community plans to keep drinking water safe as the seas rise. Small steps like fixing leaky pipes and using water-efficient fixtures reduce pressure on threatened groundwater supplies.

