Safari turns into a nightmare when elephant pokes passengers, leaves a man clutching its tusk

"Knowing myself, I would have gotten out of that car and run for my life."

Panic broke out during a safari when an elephant approached an open tour vehicle, reached inside with its trunk, and terrified the passengers.

IOL reported that footage of the event, shared online by Eugene Kruger (@eugene.kruger), was viewed over 740,000 times. There have since been another 100,000-plus views.

What happened?

A second elephant can be seen behind the vehicle while the one beside it reaches its trunk into the passenger area.

A tusk brushes one passenger, and another person grabs it in an apparent attempt to give others time to get out of the truck.

The audio captures the fear inside the truck.

"One Italian is off!" a woman shouts as the group grows increasingly distressed.

A guide tries to keep everyone calm, saying, "Just sit still," adding: "Sit still. The car is not starting."

Soon after, the elephant rummages through the vehicle, grabbing unopened beer cans.

Realizing they may not be able to wait out the situation, one man says, "You need to move, guys," and another urgently tells a fellow passenger, "Get off, Claire. Get the f*** off now. Please!"

Why does it matter?

For many travelers, a safari is meant to be a carefully managed way to observe wildlife in its natural habitat. But wild animals remain unpredictable, and the chance that something could go wrong increases when humans are sitting in open vehicles just feet away.

The encounter also highlights the role people can play in shaping these dangerous moments. Tourism can bring vehicles, noise, and food directly into animals' territories, and elephants may become stressed, curious, or accustomed to associating vehicles with objects worth investigating.

If animals link people with snacks or other items, close calls can become more likely. When that happens, frightened tourists are not the only ones at risk — animals involved in repeated conflicts with humans can also face serious consequences.

Ethical wildlife tourism depends on distance, functioning equipment, and guides who avoid doing anything that encourages animals to come too close. A breakdown in any of those areas can put both people and wildlife in danger.

What are people saying?

"I was so stressed for everyone in this video," one user wrote.

"My anxiety is through the roof," another added.

"Knowing myself, I would have gotten out of that car and run for my life," a third noted.

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