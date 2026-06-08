Video shows wild sable airlifted after backward-growing horn starts piercing its own skull

"Growing backwards, so much so that if left untreated, it would eventually puncture the skull and kill the animal."

An Instagram reel about an emergency treatment of an antelope is gaining traction online after creator and wildlife biologist Forrest Galante (@forrest.galante) posted footage of veterinarians bringing the wild animal in for care.

The clip shows one of the animal's horns had curved back toward its head and had become dangerous enough that, without intervention, it could have pierced its skull.

What happened?

Galante's video drew hundreds of thousands of views, and the caption said that wildlife veterinarian Sam Wilkinson and his team at The Wildlife Vet (@thewildlifevettx) handled the rescue of the sable antelope, a species known for its long, curved horns.

Galante said no firm cause of the growth has been identified, though he suggested either an injury or cold weather as possible explanations.

Galante explained that the antelope needed intervention because its horn had begun "growing backwards, so much so that if left untreated, it would eventually puncture the skull and kill the animal."

In footage of Wilkinson cutting into the horn, Galante points out that only a portion of its horn was still alive, indicating that this discrepancy was driving the dangerous inward growth.

Luckily, after treatment, the sable was returned to the wild.

Why does it matter?

A horn growing backward far enough to penetrate the skull is a potentially life-threatening condition. Sable antelope play an important role in shaping vegetation patterns through their grazing and browsing.

Cases like this also highlight the often-unseen work of wildlife veterinarians, rehabilitation specialists, and conservation teams who intervene to protect animals and support healthy ecosystems.

What are people saying?

Commenters were quick to share their thoughts on the video.

"Amazing effort," one wrote.

Another Instagram user wrote: "That must have felt so relieving."

"Incredible save," another added.

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