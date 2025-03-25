Scientists make alarming discovery below the surface of seemingly peaceful rural lakes — here's what you need to know

If you think microplastics are only an ocean issue, think again. The Narwhal has highlighted research that reveals microplastics are not just flowing into rural lakes from rivers; they're actually falling from the sky and staying in the waters. This discovery changes what we know about microplastic pollution and its long-term impact on the environment and human health.

What's happening?

The study, published by the American Chemical Society, looked at microplastics in three cottage country lakes in Ontario, Canada. In The Narwhal, the researchers explained that "atmospheric inputs are the dominant pathway of microplastics to rural catchments in Ontario." This means that not only are microplastics coming from the air rather than just flowing in from rivers, but this is the primary way they are reaching lakes.

According to the research, approximately 44% to 71% of microplastics that reach these areas stay in the land around the lakes and 30% to 49% of those that enter the water remain there for years. These tiny particles can stay in the water for anywhere between three and 12 years before settling at the bottom or being carried out into the oceans.

Why is this discovery important?

Microplastics in freshwater ecosystems aren't just an environmental issue; they also pose risks to human health. A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found an association between microplastics in the body and a 4.5 times higher risk of heart attack, stroke, or death.

With microplastics now confirmed in rural lakes, concerns about human exposure and potential health effects are growing.

What's being done about the presence of microplastics in rural lakes?

Understanding the massive impact that microplastics have, various sectors are actively working on solutions to tackle the problem. Nonprofit organizations are supporting bills for stricter regulations on plastic pollution. Scientists are developing materials, including an epoxy-based activated carbon and a spongelike biomass foam, that can remove microplastics from water. Industries are investing in biodegradable alternatives, aiming to phase out harmful plastics.

Still, it's clear that addressing microplastic pollution requires collective efforts — stronger policies, continued research, and greater public awareness. On an individual level, using less plastic and properly disposing of waste can go a long way in reducing microplastic buildup.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.