Officials issue urgent warning after angler catches dangerous fish in lake where it doesn't belong — here's what you need to know

Wisconsin fishing communities are facing an ongoing threat to their beloved waters after an angler caught a round goby in Lake Winnebago, sparking urgent warnings from state officials about one of America's most destructive invasive fish species, per Fox 11 News.

What's happening?

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an intensive response after an angler caught a round goby near the Bowen Street Fishing Pier in Oshkosh in early June. State officials quickly mobilized with shore fishing, boat angling, and minnow traps to determine if more gobies have infiltrated the Winnebago system.

Round gobies reproduce rapidly and survive in poor water quality, allowing them to quickly outcompete native fish for food and habitat. These aggressive invaders have dominated Great Lakes waters since the early 1990s and have already established populations throughout the Lower Fox River system in Wisconsin.

Why is this invasion important?

Round gobies threaten the foundation of healthy fishing communities that families have enjoyed for generations. When these invasive fish take over, they consume the same food sources that native species like walleye, bass, and perch depend on, jeopardizing fish populations that sustain both local fishing traditions and tourism economies.

This invasion also disrupts the natural balance that keeps Wisconsin's waterways healthy. Native fish play critical roles in controlling insect populations and maintaining water quality. When invasive gobies crowd them out, entire aquatic ecosystems suffer, affecting everything from water quality to the health of shoreline communities.

What's being done about round gobies?

Wisconsin officials maintain barriers at the Menasha Dam, Neenah Dam, and Menasha Lock to prevent further upstream spread. The state previously initiated a voluntary closure of the Menasha Lock in 2015 in an attempt to stop the species from spreading.

People fishing can help protect the waters by reporting any round goby catches through the DNR's online reporting tool and bringing specimens to the Oshkosh service center for verification. Anglers are advised never to use gobies as bait or release fish from one lake into another.

Once established, round gobies are nearly impossible to eliminate, making early detection and prevention efforts vital for preserving Wisconsin's fishing heritage for future generations.

