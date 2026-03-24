  • Outdoors Outdoors

Photographers thrilled after deep-sea camera captures 'first-ever' photos of elusive species

"I never thought that it was an actual possibility because these animals are so rarely seen."

by Noah Jampol
Photographer Justin Hofman may have captured "the first-ever underwater photographs" of the elusive Ross seal.

Photo Credit: iStock

Sometimes there's value in setting a wild goal, even if you don't really think there's a chance of reaching it.

Photographer Justin Hofman (@justinhofman) provided some of the latest proof of this when sharing what he characterized in the caption of a social media post as "quite likely the first-ever underwater photographs" of an elusive Ross seal.

One snapshot shows the seal, with its signature big eyes, staring directly into the camera. In other photos, the animal's distinctive dark stripes are on display as it swims through the ocean.

Videographer and fellow passenger Ayla Townsend (@aylatownsend) captured moving images of the moment and shared them online as well.

As People noted, Ross seals are the smallest and rarest members of the Antarctic true seal family. Due to their remote habitat, little is known about them.

Hofman himself doubted that spotting them underwater was in the cards. He'd only seen one of the seals ever, and it was on the ice pack.

"In 15 seasons of working in Antarctica, I have only seen two Ross seals, and this is the second one," he noted in the caption of his post.

Still, when he learned that nobody had photographed them underwater, Hofman made it a moonshot goal.

"I never thought that it was an actual possibility because these animals are so rarely seen and are generally so far south," he wrote.

A trip further south than he'd ever been on the National Geographic Resolution opened up unforeseen possibilities. The species breeds and molts in areas south of 60 degrees south latitude, according to the Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition. 

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and earn rewards to spend on home upgrades.

Not only do they frequent hard-to-reach areas, but the animals are also often solitary wanderers who will try to evade humans. With all that in mind, it's no surprise that Hofman was over the moon about his good fortune.

"Well, Christmas came a little early this year," Hofman wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider