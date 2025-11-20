  • Outdoors Outdoors

Photographer stunned after 'bright pink' bird makes rare appearance after storm: 'You just never know ... what the day will bring'

"Gorgeous at a distance and bizarre up close."

by Leslie Sattler
A roseate spoonbill showed up in Marshfield, Massachusetts, becoming just the second member of its species recorded in the Bay State.

Photo Credit: iStock

A roseate spoonbill showed up in Marshfield, Massachusetts, in October, marking just the second confirmed sighting of this tropical-and-subtropical bird in the Bay State, reported MassLive.

Experts suspect the spoonbill was swept north after getting caught in a nor'easter that moved into the area. Doug Lowry, a Massachusetts Audubon Society senior naturalist, said in a statement that these rotating weather systems can carry flying birds in their winds.

Ken Grille, a wildlife photographer working in the Plymouth County and Cape Cod areas, captured images of the roseate spoonbill eating fish.

Although the spoonbill might have felt confused about its location, Lowry expected it would recuperate and head back to warmer southern regions. The sighting drew crowds of birders and photographers who wanted to see this uncommon visitor before it departed.

Roseate spoonbills in the U.S. normally live along the coasts of Florida, Louisiana, and Texas. The Massachusetts Audubon Society describes them as "gorgeous at a distance and bizarre up close," noting adult birds' "big spatulate bill, bright pink plumage tones, [and] naked greenish head."

The birds inhabit marshes, tidal flats, and coastal lagoons where they search for fish and shellfish. Their uniquely shaped bills allow them to filter food from the water.

When storms carry species into new regions, these events create chances for scientists and wildlife experts to observe how birds respond to unfamiliar environments. Tracking these movements — using recorded sightings, trail cameras, and other tools — helps researchers understand which habitats support healthy populations across seasons and weather patterns.

This information aids conservation work that keeps bird communities thriving in their natural ranges. Strong bird populations help control pest insects and maintain ecosystems that also benefit human agriculture and food sources.

Grille noted that he had photographed this species in Aruba, but never from a top-down view like he found in Massachusetts.

"You just never know when you wake up what the day will bring," Grille shared on Facebook, according to MassLive.

