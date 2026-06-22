Front porch alligator in South Carolina is so big, animal control has to call for backup

No property damage was reported, and the animal was not harmed.

One South Carolina resident ended up with an unexpected porch visitor after an enormous alligator showed up, requiring backup from Animal Control alongside the state's Department of Natural Resources.

WCIV reported on the unusual encounter in Moncks Corner, South Carolina.

What happened?

The incident unfolded on June 17, when a homeowner reported finding the alligator on the porch.

When Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Animal Control arrived, officers determined the reptile was larger than their team could safely handle alone. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources was then brought in to assist with the removal.

Officials said the alligator was taken from the residence and released in a more "appropriate setting." No property damage was reported, and the animal was not harmed.

This spring has brought other neighborhood alligator encounters across the Lowcountry, including another wrangling episode in Mount Pleasant. In that incident, WCIV noted that warmer weather and the ongoing mating season could be contributing to such encounters.

Why does it matter?

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources states that even though they generally "are not aggressive toward humans," serious attacks can occur, especially among larger gators, particularly those over 8 feet long. Pets are more frequently targets of rogue alligators.

If an alligator appears trapped in an unsafe area, seems to have lost its fear of people, or threatens people or property, officials say residents should immediately contact animal control or the state natural resources agency rather than trying to handle it themselves.

When gators do attack people, about a third of the altercations are serious, resulting in serious injuries due to several bites or death. Most violent altercations between gators and humans occur in Florida, although there have been attacks in at least six other southern states.

Luckily, several easy steps can be taken to avoid possible encounters. Avoid feeding gators at all costs, as they can quickly become habituated to people and their food. Additionally, stay vigilant near bodies of water where they could be staying; gators are most dangerous in or near the water.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.