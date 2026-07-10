Michigan city becomes 1 of 8 US 'Monarch Champion' cities in 2025 after taking 24 butterfly-saving actions

"I am proud that Rochester remains dedicated to environmental stewardship."

Local conservation work in Rochester, Michigan, has brought national recognition and landed the city in an exclusive class.

As Rochester Pollinators reported, the city received 2025 Monarch Champion City status for habitat projects, outreach, and efforts to involve residents in supporting monarch butterflies.

What happened?

Only eight U.S. cities received the 2025 Monarch Champion City designation, and Rochester was one of them. Rochester Pollinators said the National Wildlife Federation granted the recognition after the city completed 24 actions under the Mayors' Monarch Pledge.

Rochester's mayors have continued signing the pledge since 2017. Over that time, the city's efforts have centered on habitat improvements, public education, and encouraging residents to support monarchs.

The Rochester Pollinators committee within the Rochester City Beautiful Commission coordinated the work, with support from Mayor Salvia and the Rochester City Council.

"Protecting our environment is a shared responsibility that benefits our entire community," Mayor Salvia said after signing the pledge in 2025, per Rochester Pollinators.

Rochester Pollinators also said the effort depended on partnerships with the Department of Public Works, Parks and Recreation, Dinosaur Hill Nature Preserve, the North Oakland Wild Ones Chapter, and the Stoney Creek Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Why does it matter?

Monarch butterflies have experienced major population declines in recent decades, largely because of habitat loss, climate pressures, and reduced access to the native plants they need to survive. Urban and suburban areas can either become barriers or lifelines for pollinators.

Protecting monarch habitat can also bring broader benefits for people. Native landscaping often supports bees and other pollinators, helps strengthen local ecosystems, and can create greener public spaces for residents to enjoy.

The designation reflects how volunteers, public departments, and local organizations all worked toward the same goal.

What's being done?

Rochester Pollinators said the city's 24 completed pledge projects combined habitat work with education and public participation.

Small steps such as planting native flowers like milkweed, creating pollinator-friendly yards, and learning more about local species can help expand the network of safe habitat monarchs rely on during migration and breeding seasons.

The effort relied on city partnerships, volunteer labor, and steady follow-through over several years rather than major infrastructure projects.

"I am proud that Rochester remains dedicated to environmental stewardship and to working together to ensure a healthier, more sustainable future for generations to come," Mayor Salvia concluded, per Rochester Pollinators.

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