Experts celebrate remarkable recovery of beloved creature in Long Island waterway

Long Island's waterways are buzzing with good news: river otters — long absent from the region — are returning in rising numbers, delighting scientists, volunteers, and wildlife lovers alike.

According to reporting from WSHU Public Radio, the semi-aquatic mammals were historically wiped out from local waters by unregulated trapping, pollution, and habitat loss.

However, recent surveys show these charismatic creatures are beginning to repopulate areas around Peconic Bay and the North Shore.

Otters are native to Long Island, but by the mid-1800s they had been largely lost. Early conservation efforts, including moratoriums on trapping and later reintroductions in western New York, helped rebuild populations north of the island — but until recently, they hadn't made a strong natural return here.

Now, long-term survey work suggests that otters are spreading on their own, likely moving across Long Island Sound from Connecticut and other nearby regions.

According to Mike Bottini of the Seatuck Environmental Association, the comeback isn't just anecdotal, WSHU reported. For more than a decade, volunteers have combed shorelines, monitored trail cameras, and logged signs like scat and fish remains to track otter activity. The latest results show a growing presence in known habitats and hints of expansion into new ones.

Otters are ecosystem engineers that help regulate fish and crustacean populations and signal improving water quality in rivers and estuaries, the National Environmental Education Foundation explained.

The otters' return mirrors other recent conservation wins, echoing success stories like the reintroduction of wild boreal toads in Colorado and the restoration of Atlantic sturgeon in Swedish rivers, where focused habitat protection and species management have helped animals return to landscapes they once vanished from.

The growing otter presence also increases community engagement, with more volunteers joining monitoring efforts, as well as participating in conversations about protecting wildlife corridors and culverts that let otters safely move between watersheds.

For residents who grew up without seeing otters, spotting one now can be a thrill. "They're a very charismatic species," Bottini told WSHU. "Otters are cool! People who aren't necessarily that interested in wildlife … get excited about otters being around in the area."

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