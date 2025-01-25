Researchers sound alarm after findings from 35-year study of nearly 3 million rivers: 'Creating unforeseen issues'

A recent study that spanned more than three decades of data and analyzed nearly 3 million rivers revealed a dramatic drop in flow rates.

It's part of a profound transformation affecting global river systems that researchers have identified.

What's happening?

Researchers from the University of Cincinnati and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, completed a roughly 35-year study on water flow that included a comprehensive analysis of millions of rivers around the world.

Their study, published in the journal Science, found that average flow volumes have risen in headwaters and dropped in basin outlets since 1984. One result of these changes is a higher risk of major floods.

The shifts in river flow patterns also pose problems for the businesses and communities that rely on the affected rivers. Declining downstream flow rates could hinder agricultural growth. Water-intensive industries may need to rethink their strategies and plans for infrastructure in light of the study's findings, as noted in a report on the study from Environment+Energy Leader.

"Increased upstream flow rates are creating unforeseen issues for hydropower development, especially in High Mountain Asia," according to E+E Leader. "Regions like Nepal and Bhutan, which heavily rely on hydropower, are grappling with increased sediment transport."

Why are changes in river flow patterns concerning?

River outlets experienced significant decreases in flow, while headwaters saw nearly double the likelihood of increased flow, according to scientists who mapped daily streamflow for almost 3 million rivers from 1984 to 2018.

"These changes result in a significant upstream shift in streamflow experienced by about 29% of the global land surface," according to the study. "We found the most changes in the smallest streams in our study: increases in erosion potential (approximately 5% increase in stream power), flood frequency (approximately 42% increase in 100-year floods), and likely nutrient dynamics (altered seasonal flow regimes)."

One of the impacts of these changes is an increasing frequency of 100-year floods in headwaters, but the potential for flooding in downstream regions hasn't changed. The study points to a link between an overheating planet and the changes in river flows.

"While the paper cannot quantify the exact cause and effect, the researchers know that the general drivers of these changes are largely climate change and human activity," as reported by UMass.

What's being done about the rising risk of flooding from this shift in flow patterns?

The study will help to address global water challenges. Policymakers and businesses in the regions affected by the changes in river flow found in the study are now armed with the data that was gleaned from the paper that was 14 years in the making. This data can help decision-makers in their attempts to mitigate the adverse impacts of the shift in river flow patterns.

A study cited in Australia's State of the Climate report said more intense, short-duration heavy rainfall events are expected in the future. Closer to home, NASA has warned that the frequency of the most intense atmospheric river storms is projected to nearly double if heat-trapping gases continue to be released into the atmosphere at current rates. This could translate into more localized flooding and landslide events.

Reducing carbon pollution by moving away from dirty energy sources and toward safer, renewable options is critical. There are several simple ways we can all help, such as ditching a gas-guzzling car for an electric alternative or installing domestic solar panels to produce clean energy.

