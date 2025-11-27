Landowner faces hefty penalties for shocking acts along beloved river: 'Destructive'

Officials said they hope the verdict reminds landowners that protected rivers aren't theirs to tamper with.

An Irish landowner is facing serious backlash — and a hefty fine — after authorities caught him tearing apart one of the country's most beautiful and delicate ecosystems.

In early January 2025, Michael Hennessy of Kilkenny ripped through nearly 2,460 feet of a River Barrow tributary, destroying sections of the riverbed, Agriland reported. The River Barrow — one of Ireland's longest and most scenic rivers — is a lifeline for countless species and a source of pride for local communities.

Officials from Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) said Hennessy's illegal work bulldozed gravel beds and vegetation that fish and insects rely on to survive. The timing made it even worse — it happened right in the middle of the closed season, when wildlife is trying to spawn and recover.

"The appropriate window for any instream works is between July and September, but only with the guidance and permission of IFI," said IFI's south-eastern director, Lynda Connor. "During the closed season, from October to June, no works should take place in a river."

When someone tears through sections of a river like this, the damage spreads quickly — water turns murky, fish lose their spawning grounds, and insects that keep the food chain alive vanish. In short, what was once a thriving ecosystem becomes a struggling one.

The Kilkenny District Court found Hennessy guilty on Sept. 23 and hit him with a €1,000 (about $1,158 USD) fine plus legal costs. Officials said they hope the verdict reminds landowners that protected rivers aren't theirs to tamper with.

Across Ireland, conservation programs, like the River Basin Management Plan, and local wetland restoration efforts are working to bring rivers back to life — rebuilding habitats, stabilizing banks, and giving fish a fighting chance. Volunteers have also stepped in, planting native vegetation and helping track illegal dredging.

"The removal of this river's habitat was destructive," said Connor. The damage, she explained, had "the potential to impact spawning habitat for freshwater fish … and to affect instream biodiversity such as vegetation and insects."

Because once people strip a river of its life, no amount of money can make it whole again.

