Expert issues warning as looming crisis could impact 160 million people: 'Significant destruction'

The Black Sea is experiencing sea-level rise comparable to that of the world's oceans.

Higher water levels here threaten the lives of approximately 160 million people who live along the shoreline.

What's happening?

As Hurriyet Daily News reported, a professor at Zonguldak Bülent Ecevit University studied rising Black Sea levels using satellite altimetry data. He found that the sea is rising by 2.5 to 3 millimeters (around 0.1 inches) each year.

Şenol Hakan Kutoğlu presented his findings at an international conference to raise awareness of the issue. He said that even a 1-meter (3.3-foot) sea-level rise can move water 50 to 100 times farther inland.

"Low-elevation zones are also present along our Black Sea coastline. Consequently, rising sea levels are expected to encroach further inland, with storm events causing significant destruction in interior areas over time," Kutoğlu said, per the Daily News.

Why are rising sea levels important?

Sea-level assessments like this one highlight the impacts of a changing climate and help governments and residents proactively address the risks.

Based on his research, Kutoğlu recommended that coastal Black Sea communities revisit their infrastructure plans to address erosion and flood risks. He said that not addressing these concerns could lead to higher maintenance costs and recurring investments over time.

What's being done about rising seas worldwide?

You can help educate others about the impacts of rising seas by sharing scientific studies from industry experts. Learning about critical climate issues, such as sea-level rise, can spark conversations that lead to greater public awareness and advocacy.

It's also crucial to understand the root causes of rising sea levels, including pollution from burning unsustainable fuels and habitat destruction.

